State Billiards, Snooker Meet from Nov 17

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The State (Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior) Billiards and Snooker Championships, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Billiards and Snooker Association shall be held at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here from November 17.

Interested players have been advised to submit their entries on or before November 15 to Rakesh (Marker-9858180374) and Sohail Khalid (9419192628) along with prescribed entry fee, a handout issued by the association here on Sunday said. Ishuk Choudhary has been appointed Organising Secretary for the event while Jaideep Manocha shall be Chief Referee.