State Administration mourns demise of Iqbal Khandey

Advisor Kumar, Chief Secretary chair condolence meeting at Civil Secretariat Jammu

JAMMU: A condolence meeting was convened in the Civil Secretariat here today to mourn the demise of Mohammad Iqbal Khandey, former J&K Chief Secretary, who passed away in Srinagar this morning.Advisor to Governor, K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Administrative Secretaries and other senior officers attended the condolence meeting.Advisor Kumar remembered Iqbal Khandey for his administrative acumen and dynamism. “Our heart goes out to the family members of Iqbal Khandey Sahab, who in the later part of his life went through a personal tragedy of losing his son to an unfortunate road accident” he said.Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that Iqbal Khandey has made an everlasting and indelible impression on the State Administration. “His prompt decision-making, decisiveness in resolution of issues, clinical commentary on the files and immaculate get-up have been the hallmark of his service career” Chief Secretary observed.“On my own behalf and on behalf of my colleagues, I express heartfelt condolences to the family. We pray for the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” Chief Secretary said in his condolence message.A direct recruit IAS officer of 1978 batch, Iqbal Khandey was born on 15.11.1955. He had the distinction of having served on various key and pivotal positions before being appointed as Chief Secretary in February, 2013. The noteworthy positions held by the late officer during his illustrious, immaculate and unparalleled service career include DC Doda, Director School Education Kashmir, Secretary to Chief Minister, Director Tourism, Chairman SSB, Administrative Secretary of the Departments of Health, ARI, Home, Science & Technology, PW(R&B), Planning, Forest, Finance, Agriculture Production, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, IMPA.The meeting observed that Iqbal Khandey would be remembered for his prompt decision making and artistic abilities for evolving solutions to ticklish issues. He was full of compassion and belongingness for the people of the State in particular to those belonging to downtrodden communities. With his demise, the State has lost an able and gifted administrator, thereby creating a void which would be difficult to fill. He would truly go as one of the ablest administrators in the history books of the State.On this occasion, two-minute silence was observed to pay respects to the departed soul and pray for his eternal peace.