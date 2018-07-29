Share Share 0 Share 0

The recent case of starvation deaths of three sisters in New Delhi speaks volumes of state’s failure to provide basic one time meal to its citizens as a welfare state. We have been talking of developments in various fields but death by starvation of three sisters shows the tragic face of neglect and calls for immediate remedial action. It betrays lack of social cohesion and neighbourly empathy, apart from fatal gaps in the institutional mechanism to deliver on the Right to Food. Food security is a justiciable right: every citizen is supposed to have adequate, sufficient and safe food that will enable a healthy life. The problem is not in budgetary provisioning but in the administrative machinery. Those entrusted with running official schemes meant to address hunger – the Antyodaya Yojana, Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-day Meals Scheme – should have identified these children with a deranged mother and an absconding drunkard father, taken them into foster care, apart from feeding them. India ranks poorly in the Global Hunger Index. And despite economic growth, the country is home to millions of undernourished people, many of them young and growing children, causing serious loss of vital human potential. Malnutrition is a problem that is ignored more than acted on. These children also suffer from iron and protein deficiency. The focus must be to improve the health of under-five population for a country that wants to reap its demographic dividend. Malnutrition in infancy affects physical and mental growth of a child, and fighting it is a prerequisite for building human capital. Children cannot be left to die, cities need social security mechanisms that work. All of it need not even be paid for by the government. Volunteers can be found aplenty, but they must be organised into a system that keeps tabs on every vulnerable individual, for physical and mental well-being. This calls for political leadership and administrative accountability.