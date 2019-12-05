‘Start work on Women Degree College in Samba’

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Sarpanchs of Block Samba on Wednesday demanded Women Degree College in Samba Block.

While addressing the press conference at PWD Guest House Samba, Ravinder Singh Lablu Panchayat Halqa Kheli Mandi Samba said that, the higher authorities of Education Department gave new Women Degree College in Samba but till date work on it has been started. He also said that plenty of state lands is vacant in the different areas of Panchayat and department should identify one of them at start the work.

Those present including Krishan Kumar, Rameshwar, Somnath and Rashpaul.