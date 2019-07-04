‘Start work on Jammu Poonch railway line’

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Jugal Kishore Sharma, the Member of Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary constituency on Wednesday raised his voice in Lok Sabha session and demanded initiation of work for laying railway line from Jammu-Akhnoor to Sunderbani-Nowshera-Rajouri upto Poonch at the Parliament in New Delhi.

Speaking in Lok Sabha Session, Jugal thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Minister of Railways for completing the survey for laying Jammu-Poonch rail line besides sanctioning the project. Besides proving numerous benefits to the local population, this project will connect a huge area, he added.

Jugal said that survey for laying of railway line from Jammu Akhnoor to Sunderbani Nowshera Rajouri and upto Poonch has been completed and the authorities are waiting for necessary approval of the Minister for Railways to start the works. “This is a long pending demand of people. Migration of people from rural to urban areas will stop after arrival of train in Rajouri and Poonch. Moreover, the Jammu-Poonch Railway line will also provide great benefit to Army in Rajouri-Poonch sector,” he added.

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Chanabasapa Angadi assured Jugal that the project would be considered soon and the best possible efforts would be made for starting works at the earliest.