Start dialogue to solve issues: Vakil

JAMMU: President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former Minister, Abdul Gani Vakil on Tuesday hailed what he termed the ‘timely statements’ of Army Chiefs of India and Pakistan and urged upon the political leadership of both the countries to show courage and initiate the dialogue process to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Vakil said that enough of blood has flown through the streams and rivers of Kashmir and now the armies of both the countries have also realised that the gun was not the solution to their problems and it won’t achieve any goal.

He asked the political leadership of both the countries including the Kashmiri leadership to start a serious process of dialogue to bring an end to this decade long bloodshed that has trampled and brutalised Kashmiris to the extreme.

“It is high time that the political leadership of India and Pakistan engage in a meaningful, sustained and time-bound dialogue process. Violence is no option and its only result in large scale destruction,” he said in a statement here.

Vakil said when the Pakistan Army Chief and Indian Army Chief both have realised, even lately, that “route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes – including the core issue of Kashmir – runs through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue, and the “gun was not the solution to their problems as neither security forces nor terrorist would achieve their goals through it”, then what stops the political leadership who are at the helm of affairs to take a cue from Army and take forward the process for the larger benefits of peace in south Asia.

Vakil said only time will tell how sincere the political leadership in both the countries was to backup the suggestion of their military commanders.

“The suggestions of the two chiefs that dialogue was the way forward needs political backup and the coming time will tell how serious political leadership in both the countries will initiate the process of credible dialogue,” he said.