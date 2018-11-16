Star Eleven, Samar Club win in Eid Diwali Cricket

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Star Eleven and Samar Cricket Club registered wins in the league round of the Seventh Eid Diwali Milan Cricket Cup, organised by Zonal Police Headquarters Jammu in collaboration with Simula Cricket Club, KC Sports Club and Vishal Cricket Club at Parade Ground, here on Thursday.

Earlier in the first match, Star Eleven defeated Sparton Cricket Club by five wickets.

Batting first, Sparton Club scored 117 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Arsh was the top scorer with 41 runs while Sachin contributed 33 and Ashwani chipped in 14 runs. For Star Eleven, Irshad claimed three wickets while Ajay, Sunil Sambyal and Yash took one each. In reply, Star Eleven chased the target in 16.2 overs for the loss of five wickets. Nitin with (26), Kewel (23) and Ajay (20) runs were the main scorers. For Sparton Club, Ashwani and Manish picked two wickets each and Rishab took one. For his best bowling performance, Irshad was adjudged as Man of the Match. In another match, Samar Cricket Club defeated Evershine Cricket Club by eight wickets. Evershine Club, Batting first, scored 88 runs for the loss of ten wickets in 18.2 overs. Ravinder made 17 runs while Chamkor Singh and Harjot added 15 and 10 runs respectively. For Samar Club, Deepak Dogra was the pick of the bowlers, who grabbed five wickets. Vishwajeet Singh and Sourav took two wickets each and Rahil and Sahil claimed one each. In reply, Samar Club comfortably chased the target in 14 overs for the loss of two wickets. Amritpal Singh and Gokul were the main scorers with 33 and 30 runs respectively while Sahil chipped in 11 runs. For Evershine Club, Harjot and Ravinder took one wicket each. Deepak Dogra was adjudged as Man of the Match for his five-wicket haul.

Today’s matches were officiated by Ashok Kumar, Sanju and Vijay.

In today’s matches, Kulbir Singh, SSP PCR Jammu was the Chief Guest whereas Ravi Kant Puri, former Member of Vishal Cricket Club was the Guest of Honour who were introduced with the participating teams.

Tomorrow’s fixtures: Kashmir Secretariat XI to face Lions Cricket Club at 9:oo AM and KC Cricket Academy shall meet Cantt Cricket Club at 1:00 PM.