Stadium XI, Singh Club Bandhu Rakh win in Hockey

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Stadium XI and Singh Club Bandhu Rakh won their respective matches in the ongoing of Six-a-Side under-17 Hockey Tournament, organised jointly by Naujawan Singh Sabha Bandhu Rakh and Society for Sports Bandhu Rakh Kunjwani, here on Thursday.

In the first match, Stadium XI defeated Shining Star by five goals to three. For Stadium XI, Gagan and Saksham scored two goals each while Abhishek scored one. Vishal Sharma netted the ball twice while Arun scored one goal for Shining Star.

The second match was won by Singh Club Bandhu Rakh beating Jammu Red by seven goals to three.

For Singh Club Bandhu Rakh, Jashan, Kiran and Gental scored two goals each while Mannat netted one goal. Akash, Gurjeet and Himmat each netted the ball once for the Jammu Red.

SHO Satwari Manjeet Singh was the Chief Guest. He was introduced with the players of all the teams.

Jagpreet Kour, Proprietor Rehat Sports, presented the Man of the Match trophies to Saksham of Stadium XI and Jashanpreet of Singh Club Bandhu Rakh.

Today’s matches were officiated by the technical panel comprising Agamdeep Singh, Harvinder Pal Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Tanishpreet Singh, Tarandeep Singh and Gurmeet Singh.

The prominent persons who witnessed today’s matches include Amardeep Sharma Principal Cybernetics School, Harbans Singh, Kehar Singh, Jasbir Singh, Harpreet Singh and Surjeet Singh.