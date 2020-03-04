St Xavier students take part in adventure picnic

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The second phase of ‘Adventure Picnics Programme’ in Mansar -Mohore Garh area being organised by the Tawi Trekkers, J&K, started on Tuesday with 45 students in the age group of 10 to 14 years of St Xavier Convent Senior, Secondary School, Barnai taking part.

Three teachers of the participating school, Jaswinder Kaur, Manju Sharma and Rajni Jamwal also accompanied the budding trekkers along with professional mountaineers and trekkers of Tawi Trekkers J&K including Sonam Sidharth, Sourav Deep Singh, Abhimanyu Sherpa and Sahil Khajuria.

During the day-long venture, the budding adventurers learnt about the faunae and flora of the area. The main attraction, however, was a short trek in the Mansar-Mohore Garh area wherefrom they could enjoy a panoramic view of the serene Mansar Lake.

The participants also visited the local zoo and were thrilled to watch the beautiful birds and wild animals in their natural habitats.

It may be mentioned here that the first phase this programme had become an instant hit with the young boys and girls in December, 2019 with a total of about 1300 students and teachers of various schools participating in the unique adventure picnics.

“The aim of the series of short treks, being organized in co-operation with Surinsar- Mansar Development Authority is to ‘Catch the adventure lovers at young’ and imbibe in them the spirit of adventure, love for nature and above all a supreme sense of self confidence,” said President of Tawi Trekkers, Ram Khajuria.