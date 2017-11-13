St Xavier Convent excels in painting competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nitya Padha of St. Xavier Convent School, Barnai won second prize in painting-cum-poster competition under senior category.

The aforesaid competition was held recently by Janta Diabetes Care Centre (JDCC) in collaboration with J&K Fine Arts Society (JAKFAS), Jammu to mark World Diabetes Day. Suresh Sharma General Secretary JAKFAS and Dr. Raj Kumar Sharma Diabetologist JDCC presided over the event.