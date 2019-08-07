ST status for Pahari speaking people soon

Modi to address people of newly created UTs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Schedule Tribe (ST) status for Pahari Speaking People will be a reality soon in newly created Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir.

If sources in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are to be believed, the ‘ST Status for Paharis’ would be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to nation in general and to people of two newly created UTs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir in particular.

The Paharis are mostly residing in Rajouri and Poonch districts and Tehsils of Uri, Boniyar, Keran and Karnah. They also reside in several scattered settlements in Kandi areas of Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, Budgam and Shopian districts.

It is pertinent to mention here that after a long struggle, Pahari Speaking People in the then Jammu and Kashmir State got reservation as the Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is now going to be a Lieutenant Governor (LG) gave his assent to the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2014, on January 2019 which was passed by both the Houses in February 2018.

After the Governor’s nod, three per cent reservation was awarded to the persons belonging to Pahari speaking community on the basis of their linguistic identity, in the State Government jobs. But the complete draft/rule in this regard is not notified and it is still to be implemented on ground by the administration. The three percent reservation rule is expected to come to force now after the creation of new UTs.

Inspite the support of all political parties, the Bill proposing reservation to the Pahari speaking people had to wait around five years for final nod since it was first passed by both the Legislative Houses during then NC-Congress Government, led by Omar Abdullah in 2014.

The earlier Bill, proposing five percent reservation to Pahari Speaking People was returned by then Governor N N Vohra to the Legislative House due to some deficiencies.

The Pahari speaking community is socially, educationally and economically backward community and has least representation in administration. In 1970, leaders of Pahari community start movement for getting their due share. Still the community is facing hardships like poverty, economic and social backwardness.

In 1989, the State Government recommended ST status for seven tribes of the State and Pahari community was one among them. State cabinet in 1989 has recommended the Centre Government for granting ST status to seven tribes including Paharis. All the six tribes have been given the ST status. However, the Pahari community is still deprived of its rights.

With the creation of new UT of J and K, the Pahari speaking people are now more hopeful that the dream of getting ‘ST status’ would become reality after decades since independence and they have faced ‘tug of war’ among different State and Central governments in the past which sandwiched them for their pity political gains.

People are of the view that the discrimination with Paharis as compared to other communities, which are enjoying the benefits of reservation despite the fact that they are living and dwelling in similar climatic and geographical conditions, would end permanently with the announcement.