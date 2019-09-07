St. Mary’s Convent School gets new block

STATE TIMES NEWS

BILLAWAR: The extended block of St. Mary’s Convent School Chhallan Ramkot, was inaugurated on Saturday by Rt. Rev. Ivan Albert Pereira, Bishop of Jammu-Srinagar and Joginder Singh Rai, ADC Kathua in the presence of R.K Singh Rathore Tehsildar Ramkot, Kartar Singh Naib Tehsildar Ramkot, Chander Mohan Sharma Dy. CEO Kathua, Pardeep Singh Sarpanch Ramkot, Surinder, Sarpanch Galak Budhi Singh Ex. Sarpanch Ramkot, fathers and sisters.

This was a long awaited dream of the people of this area. After the completion of the work this school building has become a center of attraction to all its students and parents as this new block will be providing ample of class rooms, examination hall, health room, ramp etc. to its students. On this historical event the budding personalities have performed on the stage which added colour to this beautiful event.

Bishop congratulated and encouraged the management, staff and the students for their collaboration to bring up the upbeat image of the institution. The Additional Deputy Commissioner has highlighted in his message the contribution of the private schools specially the modernized facilities to the students which is provided by the convent schools. The Deputy CEO Kathua has appreciated the students for their outstanding performance in the board examination.