ST FOLLOW UP: Illegal market established at residential plot in Trikuta Nagar extension owned by Divisional Commissioner Jammu’s family

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma admits that residential plot, in Trikuta Nagar extension, where illegal market is established, is owned by his family.

Strange, why J&K administration is not taking any action as this illegal market’s land is associated with Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

Why Raj Bhawan is also not taking action?

Illegal ‘market’ on residential plot in Trikuta Nagar extension makes mockery of J&K administration

http://news.statetimes.in/?p=570307