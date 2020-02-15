SST mourns demise of Trust President

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Sri Sevakunj Trust (SST) mourned demise of its President and Founder of the Trust, Swami Balram. In this connection, a condolence meeting was organized in which participants observed two-minute silence and prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. The Trust members conveyed heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to God to give courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
Accusation that ‘Shikara’ commercialises Kashmiri Pandits’ story nonsensical: Chopra
Poverty, illiteracy, poor health inextricably linked: Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper