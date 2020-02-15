SST mourns demise of Trust President

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sri Sevakunj Trust (SST) mourned demise of its President and Founder of the Trust, Swami Balram.

In this connection, a condolence meeting was organized in which participants observed two-minute silence and prayed to Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

The Trust members conveyed heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to God to give courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.