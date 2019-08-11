SSP Security issues advisories in connection with I-Day celebrations

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: As per a public notice issued by the Office of the Senior Superintending of Police (SSP) Security Jammu, the cooperation of general public has been sought to ensure a secure and successful conduct of this year’s Independence Day celebration.

The public has been advised not to carry arms/ammunition, sharp edged weapons, hand bags, polythene bags, transistors, Handi fire extinguishers, stop watch, any kind of powder, inflammable material like cigarettes, match boxes, lighter, cameras and alike objectionable items. They have further been advised full cooperation to the frisking teams deployed at different gates, maintain queue while entering the gates through door frame metal detector installed at the gates, ensuring timely presence and seating.

The public has further been asked not to hesitate in disclosing their identity in case are requested for the same by the security personnel besides they are advised to seek help from traffic police for proper parking at appropriate places.

They have also been asked to immediately inform the police personnel on duty in case of any suspicious person or item is noticed and do not touch the object.