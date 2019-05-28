SSP Samba holds police-public meeting

Share Share 0 Share

SAMBA: In order to reduce the gap between general Public and Police as well as to strengthen Police-Public relationship, a police public meeting was held by Dr. Koshal Sharma, SSP Samba on Monday with the Sarpanchs/ Naib Sarpanchs/ prominent /respectable persons of the Purmandal area.

The aim and objective of the meeting was to discuss/acquaint with the problems of the inhabitants of the Purmandal area.

The thrust of the meet was to prevent crime and develop a sense among the general public that the Police is very much concerned to readdress the genuine issues of the public. During the meeting SSP Samba asks the participants to maintain peace and harmony in the vicinity of “Holy Purmandal Area” & encourage the people to co-ordinate with Police in dealing with crime and social evils from the society.

The people were also advised not to prey of Cyber Crime by way of revealing details of their ATM Cards/Account Nos. etc. to fraudulent callers for which an advisory was also issued by the Samba Police recently. The participants were also exhorted to help police in eradicating the social evils of the society by way of sharing correct and timely information to the Police.

The main problems as well as demands put forth by the general public of the area includes SRTC Bus Service on daily basis from Panjtirthi, Jammu to Purmandal via Sidhra Bajalta route, Shortage of water supply, Only one way for Shiv Mandir Purmandal etc.

The Officer patiently heard the problems highlighted by all the participants and assured them that their issues shall be taken up with the concerned department for their speedy redressal.

At last chairing Police officer thanked the participants for sparing their valuable time to attend the meeting.

Inspr. Manraj Singh, SHO Purmandal was also present in the meeting.