SSP reviews security of Railway Station Katra

KATRA: Ranjit Singh Sambyal, SSP Railways Katra, reviewed the security of Railway Station Katra as well as other railway stations/track falls in the jurisdiction of GRP Katra, ahead of New Year-2020. SSP accompanied by SDPO, GRP Katra visited all the Nakas and points, the Jawans deployed at and around the Railway Station Katra were alert on their duties.

QRT well equipped with B.P apparatus and weapons along with full ammunition were also performing their duties with dedication. All the deployed nafri were briefed on spot to maintain alertness and remain extra vigilant in view of the New Year celebrations, so that any evil design of ANEs could be averted. A heavy influx of devotees has been seen at Railway Station Katra to pay abeyance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Katra on the eve of New Year-2020.

Dog Squad deployed at Railway station has also been briefed to check the trains vigoursly. SSP further briefed the officers/officials to maintain courtesy while checking, frisking and identification of pilgrims as well as their belongings. All the beats deployed at the Railway track and guards deployed for safety and security of Railway tunnels and bridges falls under the jurisdiction of GRP Katra have been checked.