SSP Leh inaugurates eco-park

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: In order to promote healthy lifestyle among officers and jawans, an eco-park was inaugurated on Monday at District Police Line (DPL) Leh by SSP Leh Sargun Shukla in the presence of DySP DAR Leh Suraj Singh and DySP Headquarters Leh, Ishtyaq Ahmad Kacho.

The eco-park will have facilities such as children park, water bodies, cactus walk, track and theme garden. It has been the endeavour of District Police Leh under the leadership of SSP Leh Sargun Shukla to provide better infrastructure and facilities to officers and jawans in tandem with a healthy lifestyle. Later, SSP Leh also inspected the whole premises of DPL Leh along with DySP DAR and officers of DPL.