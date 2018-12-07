SSP Katra chairs crises management meeting

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: SSP Katra Ranjit Singh Sambyal chaired a meeting regarding crises management, to meet any eventuality in case of mishap/disaster whether man made or natural at the Railway Stations/track and running trains under the jurisdiction of GRP Katra.

SDPOs Katra/ Udhampur, SHOs/In-Charge Police Posts of GRP Katra /Incharge clusters, all the Coy Commanders of IRP-1st Bn, JKAP 7th /8th Bns. deployed at railway track for its safety and security and SSs of Railway Department participated in the said meeting. SSP apprised the responsibilities of all the stakeholders. The first response team shall be of GRP beat of particular area assisted by the nearest static guard of JKAP or IRP. SHO concerned will mobilise the resources by informing different stakeholders like Distt. administration, railway authorities, senior officers and Police Control Room of GRP Katra for further necessary action. The Nafri of GRP Katra has already been trained at GRP Lines Katra for providing first aid to the victims on spot to save his/her precious life in case of any incident. On conclusion, SSP emphasised that there is urgent need of first-aid facilities to be provided by the authorities at all Railway Stations of GRP J&K to meet any exigency.