SSP Kathua among three transferred

JAMMU: The State Government on Wednesday approved the transfer of SSP Kathua and two other SSPs.
SSP Kathua Mohd Suleman Choudhary has been shifted to PHQ while SSP Kulgam Shridhar Patil have been transferred as SSP Kathua. SSP Headquarter Khalil Poswal has been transferred as new SSP Kulgam.
