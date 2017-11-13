SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta addressing press conference about the recovered mobile phone. Over 120 Mobile Phones were recovered by the Cyber Crime Cell, Gandhi Nagar. Of the recovered Mobiles 96 were handed over to Owners afters proper identification. The recoveries were made under the close supervision of SP Police component, Jammu Vinay Sharma, KPS alongwith active participation of I/C Cyber Crime Cell Jammu, Gagandeep Singh, with the help of telecom service providers.
