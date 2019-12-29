SSP Jammu presents medals to winners

28th Senior National Wushu Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Tejinder Singh, on Sunday presented medals to the winners of the 28th Senior National Wushu Championship-2019 being organised by Wushu Association of J&K at New Indoor Hall, MA Stadium, here.

Approximately 1,200 participants from 42 affiliated units of Wushu Association of India are participating in the championship.

SSP applauded Wushu Association of J&K for promoting this combat sports in the J&K and bringing the laurels for the UT at the international level.

President Wushu Association of J&K, Vijay Saraf presented welcome address. He briefed the Chief Guest about the development of Wushu in the J&K UT.

He said that Wushu is the high priority sports of the country and during last Asian Games in Jakarta, India Wushu team brought four medals, in which one medal was contributed by Wushu Association of J&K.

Other dignitaries present were Sohail Ahmed General Secretary WAI, Manish Kacker Vice President WAI and Kuldeep Handoo, Chief Coach of India.