SSP inaugurates Shaheed Kamal Kishore Memorial Volleyball Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Rashmi Wazir inaugurated Shaheed Kamal Kishore Memorial Volleyball Tournament at District Police Lines, here on Wednesday.

The tournament is held to pay tribute to the bravery, courage, valour and martyrdom of Sgct Kamal Kishore of village Gran Morh, district Reasi who attained martyrdom while fighting with terrorists at Fatehkadal Srinagar on October 17, 2018.

In opening ceremony, Surjeet Kumar Bhagat, Addl. SP Reasi, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti DySP DAR DPL Reasi, Mohan Lal, father of martyr and Geet Devim mother of the martyr were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Wazir highlighted the bravery, courage and valour of the Martyr Sgct Kamal Kishore and paid rich tributes to his martyrdom.

She said that this initiative of District Police Reasi will continue in future also.

She told the gathering that Jammu and Kashmir Police is a proud police force of the nation which is contributing day in and day out in the maintenance of peace and harmony in the UT of J&K.

She stressed upon the gathering especially youth present on the occasion to contribute in the maintenance of peace, sovereignty, communal harmony and choose the J&K Police Martyr’s like Sgct Kamal Kishore as their role models.

She further said that J&K police force is committed to provide platform to the youths to excel in the field of sports.

She told that Reasi Police will organize more sports events like cricket tournament in near future to give youths of Reasi a platform to excel in different sports.

Earlier, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti DySP DAR DPL Reasi said that eight teams drawn from Police, CRPF, STC Talwara CISF and Civil teams of Reasi and Katra are participating in the aforesaid tournament.

The tournament is being played on knock-out basis and final of the tournament will be played on February 29, 2020 at DPL Reasi.

The tournament started by paying floral tribute to the martyr Sgct. by the SSP Reasi and all ranks of district Police Reasi.

In today’s fixture DPL Reasi defeated CISF SHEP Jyotipuram by 2-0 and Panthal Volleyball Club Katra defeated STC Talwara by 2-1. Avinash Kumar of Youth Services and Sports was the match referee for both the games.