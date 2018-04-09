SSP ignores IGP’s directions; shadow cast on fair investigations

Share Share 0 Share 0

Registration of FIR against XEn, AEE, others

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking strong exception to defying the instructions, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, has sought immediate registration of FIR against Executive Engineer PMGSY Thathri, Assistant Executive Engineer, Junior Engineer, Contractor and some locals for hatching conspiracy and constructing road in the midst of private agricultural land in brazen violation of the approved survey carried out by the designated agency.

After ignoring the communication for about four months, the IGP Jammu has again written to SSP Doda vide letter number ZPHQ/GR/2018/9304-05 dated Apirl 7, 2018, directing to lodge FIR under sections 295, 196, 417, 426, 427 and 44 RPC against the accused engineers and carrying out investigations by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been constituted under Vinay Kumar, Additional Superintendent Police Doda so that impartial and fair investigation is conducted expeditiously and case is taken to its logical conclusion.

However, apprehensions are being expressed over the ‘fair investigations’, as the earlier directions of the IGP Jammu were not only ignored but no action was taken over the repeated requests of the aggrieved party by SSP Doda.

According to case, the PMGSY road was to pass from the edge of the land of the complainant one Moti Lal, son of Late Koha, resident of Village Bhatoli Tehsil Kahara, District Doda, as per the approved survey, but the executing agency and officers-Parvez Ahmed, Executive Engineer PMGSY Thathri, Akhter Hussain Shaw, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Junior Engineer concerned, contractor and a few locals, who after hatching conspiracy forcibly and illegally trespassed into the complainant’s land in Khasra No. 1 Min 3 in village Bhatoli and started the construction of road in the midst of his agricultural land.

The complainant has alleged that the above named accused persons have also damaged the Shaheed Memorial Park illegally and forcibly despite the fact that the same is also outside the approved alignment of the said PMGSY road. Here it is relevant to mention that the High Court while disposing of OWP No.1744/2014, CM A No.2237/2014 titled Moti Lal versus State of J&K and others vide its order dated November 11, 2014 had directed that the respondents shall adhere to the approved alignment based on survey conducted in the year 2011 while executing the works for the PMGSY road in Village Bhatoli, but despite that the accused persons, with criminal intention, trespassed into the complainant’s land and also damaged the crops.

The complainant stated that the communication dated November 18, 2014 from Sub Divisional Magistrate, Thathri and another communication dated November 23, 2016 from Collector Land Acquisition (SDM) Thathri also confirmed that the road is being constructed in violation of the approved alignment.

“The Executive Engineer Thathri has also issued record/maps of the approved alignment which further clarifies that the road is being constructed on his land in violation of approved alignment. All this clearly reveals that the accused persons have knowingly, intentionally, deliberately and recklessly damaged the agriculture land of the complainant thereby causing huge loss to the complainant and his family members”, states IGP’s letter to SSP, Doda directing him to register FIR.

The IGP’s letter reads, “A complaint of one Moti Lal, son of Late Koha, resident of Village Bhatoli Tehsil Kahara, District Doda was sent to you vide this office letter No.Clt/36/D/Civ/17/34825-26 dated l3-12-2017 with the direction to look into the matter, take action under law and furnish a detailed factual report to this Headquarters at the earliest, but despite lapse of a substantial period of time there is no response from your side,”

“The complainant has once again approached this Headquarters and complained that no action into his complaint has been taken so far. All this shows utter carelessness and non-compliance of the directions of this Headquarter by the concerned officers”, the IGP’s letter to SSP Doda states with directions to register the FIR.