SSP for providing fair policing to general masses

State Times News

KISHTWAR: The Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Shakti K. Pathak held a crime review meeting of Police Sub-Division of Kishtwar & Atholi. Addl Superintendent of Police Nasir Ahmed, Sr PO Sh. Mansoor Ahmed, Dy. SP Hqrs Sunny Gupta, Dy. SP DAR Iftikhar Ahmed, SHO Police Station Kishtwar, SHO Police Station Atholi, SHO Police Station Chatroo SHO Police Station Marwah, SHO Police Station Warwan and other investigating Officers of these units were present in the meeting.

In the meeting SSP Kishtwar, examined the performance of Police Stations. The main focus of the meeting was to improve the quality of investigation of accident cases, Motor vehicle theft, burglary, NDPS Act and other cases. Besides, missing persons, inquest proceedings, arrest of absconders and action taken under preventive measures were also reviewed. The issue of public complaints pending with Police Sub-Division also discussed.

SSP Kishtwar Shakti K. Pathak discussed all Sensitive and sensational cases. He personally checked the case files of such cases and took serious note of the investigation of these cased and directed the concerned I/Os for speedy disposal of these cases. He also advised the Police Stations staff to conduct foot patrolling in their respective jurisdictions. The investigating staff was also directed to conduct the investigation of cases with zeal, dedication and with transparency at the earliest and bring the pendency to the minimum.

SSP Kishtwar reviews the list of militants whose whereabouts not know and those who are presently in PaK/PoK.

A discussion was held on the Police Station wise list of militants whose whereabouts are not known and those who are presently in PaK/PoK. During the meeting variation was found in the list of such militants maintained by the DPO Kishtwar and Police Stations of this district. As, such, in order to update the list of such militants, various instructions/directions were imparted among the concerned SDPOs and SHOs for necessary action. All the Officers were advised to implement the directions/instruction on ground in letter & spirit .

The SSP kishtwar advised the police officers posted in the district in various capacities to provide an honest, clean and fair policing to the general masses. He directed that there is zero tolerance to corruption, burking of crime and indiscipline at any level. He said that the efficiency of police can be gauged from the time it takes to respond to the day to day situations. He asserted that along with quickness in response, the polite behavior and sympathy at heart are required while dealing with the problems of general public.