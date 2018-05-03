SSP for bringing crime rate to zero

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey in the monthly crime meeting directed all the Sub Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers (SHO) and the Incharge Police Posts of the District to deal with the cases of crime with iron hands. He said that there should be no leniency or laxity in dealing with the crime.

The SSP convened a meeting of all the officers including SDPO Mendhar Riaz Tantray, SDPO Surankote Reaz Ahmed, Dy SP Operation Bishan Dubey, Dy SP Headquarters Shahin Choudhary, CPO Court Maqbool Hussain, DPO Shahin Ahmed, all SHOs and all Incharge Police Posts in the District and asked them to remain alert and vigilant on their duty points. He said that the teams on night duty at various Police Nakas should exercise proper vigilance and alertness to bring to the zero level the smuggling of bovines and drugs. The Sub Divisional officers should make surprise visits at the police Nakas at odd hours also. He further said that the violation of traffic norms should also be checked meticulously.