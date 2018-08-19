SSP conducts PCPG meet

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: SSP Doda Shabir Ahmed Malik along with DySP Hqrs Doda Iftkhar Ahmed and SHO Dessa Inspector Inder Pal Singh conducted a PCPG meeting at Dessa on Saturday.

The aim of the meeting was to strengthen the police-public relationship. The meeting was attended by 40 people from Gai Dessa and adjoining areas.

During the course of meeting, the participants put forth different demands/issues viz. completion of Ghai Dessa Road, shortage of staff at HSS Dessa, ambulance for PHC Dessa, shortage of electric poles, construction of FCI Store at Dessa, solar lights for Dessa area and poor mobile connectivity.

SSP Doda assured the public that their demands will be communicated to the concerned through DC Doda for consideration/ redressal.

SSP Doda appealed to the people to assist the police in eradication of social crime, domestic violence and menace of drugs from the society which has eaten its vitals. People were asked to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area.They were also impressed upon to look after the education of their children as this will open avenues for them in their future life. He also promised to extend whatever help is required from Police Doda on this front. SSP Doda later paid a visit to police station building and held a crime review meeting and Darbar of police personnel deployed in the area and issued necessary instructions to remain extra vigilant and keep a close watch on mischievous elements of the society without putting to inconvenience the law abiding citizens