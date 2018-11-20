SSP ACB repatriated; 2 SSPs being promoted

Share Share 0 Share 0

Pandey likely to be SSP Jammu; Angral Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Senior Superintendent of Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) M. Suleiman Choudhary, IPS, has been transferred and repatriated to the Home Department on Monday for his further placement while a major reshuffle in police administration is likely tomorrow.

According to reliable sources, SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta, IPS (2007 batch) and M Suleiman Choudhary, IPS (2007 batch) , are likely to be promoted as Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey is likely to be posted as SSP Jammu and SSP Rajesh Angral, CID CI Jammu is expected to be placed as SSP Poonch.