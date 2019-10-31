SSM expresses concern over increasing traffic of trucks at Nagrota

STATE TIMES NEWS

NAGROTA: Shouqat Ali Choudhary President of J&K Saaf Suthra Movement (SSM) has expressed concern over arising traffic of trucks on Jagti National Highway.

While addressing press conference, Shouqat discussed the problems being faced by the public due to increasing traffic of trucks at Nagrota. He flayed traffic police for its failure to clear the same.

He also said that he met drivers of trucks on National Highway Jagti who talk about their problems. Choudhary also said that these types of incident can create chances for terrorist activities. He requested district administration to take immediate action to clear the traffic of trucks on Jagti National Highway.