SSH Nephrology unit at ‘brink of collapse’; patients likely to suffer

JAMMU: Lack of vision in the health sector is going to hugely impact nephrology patients undertaking treatment in the premier Super-Specialty Hospital of Government Medical College, Jammu, as the only Nephrologist, Dr S. K Bali is retiring later this month. The Health and Medical Education Department is clueless about his successor, as no effort has ever been made to create second-line of specialists to fill in the gap on eventualities like this.

“If the government does not take up the matter seriously and on priority, the most important wing in the health sector is going to function without a specialised doctor,” sources said, adding a similar scenario had arisen a decade ago when Dr Vijay Gupta had retired.

“During this period, some doctors joined the department but did not continue and left the nephrology wing,” sources maintained and added that since then, Dr S K Bali is running the show with the assistance of two post graduate doctors and two registrars.

SPECIAL REPORT

“Registrar is looking after the medicine part and after every two to three months, the incumbents are swapped,” sources said.

The sources said that the kidney disease cases are on rise in Jammu with ten patients on an average visiting SSH for treatment.

“The surprising part is that in the Out Patient Department (OPD), approximately 100 to 150 people are visiting for check-up and the number in the past some years has shown upward swing,” they said adding that these figures are only of Government Medical College and SSH but in other hospitals the scenario is completely different.

“Apart from patients visiting SSH for regular check-up and kidney related diseases, around 25 dialysis are also being performed daily despite deficiency of doctors,” sources said, pointing out that at times patients are also visit the hospital during holidays for dialysis in view of the increased rush.

Sources said some junior doctors are serving in different private hospitals as nephrologists but they are reluctant to join the GMC and SSH because of meagre salaries as compared to the private hospitals and nursing homes.

“A few months back, two doctors were appointed as nephrologists in the Department of Health and Medical Education but they refused to join later”, the sources added.

If sources are to be believed, in many district hospitals, dialysis facilities have been introduced but these are being performed without the supervision of specialised nephrologists.

Pertinently, the facility of nephrology started at Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, District Hospital Udhampur and District Hospital Rajouri under National Health Mission but these units are running without nephrologists. The dialysis units are run by the support staff, which has been given preliminary training.

The sources said that the qualified nephrologists are finding little attraction in the government sector due to lack of perks and incentives, which is why the local qualified doctors are serving outside the State.