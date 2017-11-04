SSB’s online exam: Results to be declared on same day

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Friday directed for providing all logistic support for smooth conduct of online exams of Services Selection Board that are starting from November 14. He was speaking at a meeting to take stock of preparations for the online examinations that are being conducted for the first time in Kashmir. The Meeting was informed that ten centres have been identified in Srinagar where batches of 180-200 candidates each will appear in the online exams. The students will appear in these exams in two sittings, first one from 9.30 am to 1 pm and second from 1.30 pm to 5 pm. These examinations for various posts including Junior Assistant will continue for five days and conclude on November 18. The Divisional Commissioner directed the officials to provide full proof security to venues and make arrangements for frisking. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Secretary SSB and other officials of police and administration.