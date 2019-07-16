SSB Jawan dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News JAMMU: An SSB Jawan died under mysterious circumstances here at Jhiri area on Monday. As per the details, Jawan Veenu, resident of Kerala, posted at Jhiri was found unconscious and was shifted to hospital by his colleagues where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
Filmcity earns Rs 7.55 cr from visitors in 5 years
Priyanka Chopra the only ‘desi girl’, no one can take her place: Parineeti
Tyrese Gibson to headline thriller ‘Inside Game’
Public education must to mitigate CVD burden: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper