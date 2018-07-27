SSB issues 35 selection lists for 512 posts

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Services Selection Board (SSB) on Thursday forwarded to the government 35 selection lists for 512 posts in different categories.

According to SSB spokesman, the selection lists include 449 posts of Forest Guards in various districts and 63 posts of Social Forestry Workers/Wildlife Foresters and Wildlife Guards for Kashmir and Jammu Divisions.

He said the selection list of Forest Guards includes, 32 for Anantnag, 24 for Bandipora, 31 for Baramulla, 22 for Budgam, 11 for Doda, 11 for Ganderbal, 58 for Jammu, 60 for Kathua, 26 for Kishtwar, 35 for Kupwara, nine for Poonch, one for Pulwama, 46 for Rajouri, 18 for Ramban, 21 for Reasi, one for Samba and 43 for Udhampur.

The selection list for Social Forestry Workers include nine for Jammu division, Wildlife Forester includes four for Jammu Division and Wildlife Guards includes five for Jammu division and 45 for Kashmir Division.

The spokesman said the board will expedite the selection process for all the referred posts so that the same are filled in a time-bound manner.