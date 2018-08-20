SSA teachers protest for delinking salary

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: All Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (AJKReTTF) staged a protest in front of district administrative complex for pressing their demands.

Protesters raised slogans in favour of their demands and against the department.

Protestors blamed State Government for not keeping their promise and commitment made regarding streamlining of salary of teachers working under SSA, release of monthly salary and reimbursement of pending arrears of regularised ReT teachers.

They demanded that the salary of all SSA teachers should delinked from Central Government and linked to State Government.

They threatened that if their demands were not fulfilled they will lock all the schools across the State.