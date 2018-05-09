SSA teachers hold protest, demand release of salary

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Teachers engaged under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday held a protest here against the delay in the release of their salary.

The protesting teachers, under the banner of JKSSA Teachers Forum, assembled near Press Club here and raised anti-government slogans demanding the release of their pending salaries.

They said the government had not released their salaries for the past five months, causing immense hardships to them.

JKSSA Teacher’s Forum State President Younus Rahi urged upon the Education Minister to intervene to fulfill their demands for delinking of SSA teacher’s salary from central source of funding and release the same from state budget.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister to intervene and issue order for immediate release of their pending salary. Others who addressed the protest include Joginder, Shiv Dev Singh, Rashpal Singh, Manzoor Malik, Neetu Rajput, Varinder Singh, Gulzar Choudhary, Muneer Choudhary, Surjeet Kumar, Surinder Kumar, Rajinder Sharma, Jeet Raj, Rakesh Kumar, Gurbachan Singh, Ganesh Sharma, Karan Singh, Sanjay Kumar, Aslam Khan, Seeta Devi, Sunil Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Bachan Singh, Ashok Kumar, Devarka Nath and Zakir Hussian.