SRTC VRS employees to Gherao Secretariat on Nov 6

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J and K SRTC VRS employees expressed resentment against callous approach of the State Government for clearing their pending dues.

In a meeting held at Exhibition Ground here, President of J and K SRTC Volunteer Retired Employees Association Union, Dev Raj Bali, said that if government failed to fulfill their demanded before the closure of Darbar at Srinagar we will Gherao civil secretariat at Jammu on November 6, the opening day of Darbar.

He criticised the attitude of higher authorities of Transport and Finance Department of the State towards VRS and GHS employees.

He strongly criticised the attitude of the State Government for not implementing the Sixth Pay Commission in the State whereas the Central Government has ordered for the Seventh Pay Commission implementation. He appealed to the Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to release their pending arrears of Sixth Pay Commission.

He also demanded release of pending Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) with effect from 1999, Sixth Pay Commission arrears with effect from 1st January, 2006 and pension benefits.

Surinder Singh, J.D Singh, Mohinder Singh, Dwarka Nath, Balwinder Singh, Bindravan Sharma and Kulbir Singh were present in the meeting.