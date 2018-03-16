SRTC VRS employees stage protest, project demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K SRTC VRS employees staged a protest on Friday at Exhibition Ground against callous approach of the State Government for clearing their pending dues.

The protest was led by President of J and K SRTC Volunteer Retired Employees Union, Dev Raj Bali, who while addressing the VRS employees, criticised the attitude of higher authorities of Transport and Finance Department of the State towards VRS and GHS employees.

He strongly criticised the attitude of the State Government for not implementing the Sixth Pay Commission in the State whereas the Central Government has ordered for the Seventh Pay Commission implementation.

They appealed to the Finance Minister J&K State to intervene into the matter and redress their long pending demands at the earliest.

They also demanded release of pending Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) with effect from 1999, Sixth Pay Commission arrears with effect from 1st January, 2006 and pension benefits.

Surinder Singh, Davinder Singh, Jasbir Singh, Deep Raj, Gulshan Singh and Dwarka Nath were also present.