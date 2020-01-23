SRTC VRS employees stage protest, highlight demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K SRTC VRS employees staged a protest on Wednesday at Exhibition Ground against callous approach of government towards their sufferings besides its failure to clear their pending dues. The protest was led by President of Jammu and Kashmir SRTC Volunteer Retired Employees Association Union, Dev Raj Bali, who while addressing VRS employees, criticised the attitude of higher authorities of Transport and Finance Department of State towards VRS and GHS employees. He flayed J&K government for not implementing Sixth Pay Commission in their favour whereas the Central Government has ordered implementation of Seventh Pay Commission.

The protestors appealed to the Lt Governor, G C Murmu to mitigate their sufferings by releasing pending Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) with effect from 1999, Sixth Pay Commission arrears with effect from 1st January, 2006 along with other pension benefits, which is a long pending demand of employees.

Others present on the occasion included Surinder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Prem Nath, B B Sharma, Shiv Kumar, Gulshan Singh and Khadam Hussain.