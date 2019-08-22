SRTC VRS employees reiterate demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K SRTC VRS employees on Wednesday staged a protest against callous approach of the government for not clearing their pending dues.

The protest was led by President of J&K SRTC Volunteer Retired Employees Association Union, Dev Raj Bali, who while addressing the VRS employees, criticised the attitude of higher authorities of Transport and Finance Department of the State towards VRS and GHS employees.

He strongly criticised the attitude of the government for not clearing dues of Sixth Pay Commission arrears in the State whereas it has implement the Seventh Pay Commission. He appealed to the Governor to clear their pending dues at the earliest.

They also demanded release of pending Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) with effect from 1999, Sixth Pay Commission arrears with effect from 1st January, 2006 and pension benefits.