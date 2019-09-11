SRTC VRS employees highlight demands

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K SRTC VRS employees staged a protest on Tuesday against callous approach of the State Government for clearing their pending dues.

The protest was led by President of Jammu and Kashmir SRTC Volunteer Retired Employees Association Union, Dev Raj Bali, who while addressing the VRS employees, criticised the attitude of higher authorities of Transport and Finance Department of the State towards VRS and GHS employees. He strongly criticised the attitude of the State Government for not implementing the Sixth Pay Commission in their favour whereas the Central Government has ordered for the Seventh Pay Commission implementation. They appealed to the Advisor to the Governor, who is also holding the charge of Transport Department, to redress their demands in the ensuing Board of Directors meeting. They demanded release of pending Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) with effect from 1999, Sixth Pay Commission arrears with effect from 1st January, 2006 and other pension benefits.