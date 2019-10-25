SRS urges Guv to abolish Sarore Toll Plaza

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: State unit of Shri Ram Sena on Thursday expressed resentment against newly installed at Sarore Toll Plaza on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, accusing BJP of imposing road tax on people to further loot them amid ongoing inflation and economic crisis.

Extending support to ongoing agitation against Sarore Toll Plaza, SRS State President sought immediate abolition of the toll plaza for assuring hassle-free movement of vehicles. A toll plaza at the same place on highway was set-up by previous Government few years back and BJP strongly opposed the same when in opposition, but after coming to power, the party itself installed the toll plaza without taking care of people, Mahajan added.

Mahajan further said that BJP Government at the Centre first imposed heavy traffic penalties on people by amending Motor Vehicle Act and is now forcibly installing toll plazas in Jammu region. It will be difficult for a common man, who even finds it difficult to arrange basic amenities for him and his family, to pay so many taxes just to travel on roads. “When other Union Territories across Country don’t have any toll plaza, then why people of Jammu and Kashmir have to pay toll tax, higher than tolls in other parts of the country,” questioned Rajiv Mahajan.

“Government abolished Toll tax in Srinagar but Jammu region is made to pay heavy toll taxes, first at Ban Toll Plaza and now at Sarore, clearing showing discrimination with Jammuites,” he lamented.

Mahajan urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to interfere into the matter and order immediate abolishing of toll plaza at Sarore.