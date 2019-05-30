SRS slams reservation for Kashmiri migrants ignoring deserving communities

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena (SRS) on Wednesday criticised the Governor’s administration for making amendments in J&K Reservation Rules to provide reservation benefits to Kashmiri Migrants under category of backward areas.

In a statement issued here, Shri Ram Sena, J&K State President, Rajiv Mahajan termed the order as totally prejudiced, unfair and devoid of logic, thus depriving wards of real stakeholders, particularly DPs of 1947 from PoK, who have been protesting holding National Flag for their genuine rights for last seventy years in J&K.

Mahajan claimed that the Advisors of Governor are definitely misguiding him and the recent order is testimony to this, where genuine stakeholders were ignored while more benefits were given to a community, which is already getting much more from the State and Union Government. He further said that DPs of 1947 from PoK are mostly settled in most backward areas in district Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu and Kathua and hence deserve benefits under category of residents of backward areas but were ignored by the Governor’s administration. It seems that administration is more inclined towards Kashmiri migrant community and ignoring other migrant communities residing in State under difficult conditions, he added.

Mahajan regretted that the Governor has not used same yardstick for people who actually live in backward areas or on LoC/ IB, as they were not given similar benefits like Kashmiri migrants. He asserted that DPs along with other people have been deprived of their legitimate benefit for none of their fault.

Mahajan also slammed BJP leadership for not taking the issue seriously and raised voice against the biased controversial order, which has been issued without any logic against deserving people. He further appealed to the Governor to re-examine the issue and extend benefits of reservation to deserving people, who are residing in backward areas and on LoC/ IB in reality.