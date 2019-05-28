SRS seeks strict laws to deal with polythene menace

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena (SRS) on Monday asked the Governor’s administration to ensure that ban on polythene in the State is implemented in letter and spirit and urged the Government for devising a mechanism to deal with polythene menace in an effective way.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, Shri Ram Sena J&K State President, Rajiv Mahajan emphasised that a coordinated and multi-pronged approach was needed for curbing menace of polythene and other non-biodegradable materials effectively.

Mahajan further added that notwithstanding the blanket ban, shopkeepers in Jammu continue to provide polythene bags to customers. Raids being carried out by Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) teams to seize banned carry-bags seem to be a formality, as no serious initiative has been taken to curb the practice, he added.

Mahajan further suggested, “If any shopkeeper or vendor is found selling items in polythene bags, he should by fined to the tune of at least Rs 10,000 and shops should be kept closed for a minimum period of two days to serve a deterrent for others.”

Mahajan maintained that despite conducting anti-polythene drives at many places in Jammu, there has been no check on supply of a large quantity of polythene bags, particularly from city outskirts, where many small units were involved in making polythene bags. “Anybody found using polythene bags should be fined and Government must deal very strictly with offenders. We can’t let our environment get devastated for these things. Government must mull to bring even more strict laws to deal with the polythene menace across the State,” Mahajan said.

He urged the social organisations including private entities of Jammu to promote usage of handloom bags, which will also boost local employment besides generating revenue for the State.