SRS seeks abolition of toll tax on all goods at Lakhanpur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena (SRS), Jammu and Kashmir on Friday demanded immediate roll back of toll tax on all items at Lakhapur, saying the levy is against the purpose of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a statement issued here, SRS State President, Rajiv Mahajan said that to fulfill the desire of some politician and bureaucrats toll tax on some items like cement continues at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza. He sought immediate abolition of the said tax in J&K from all goods like other states of the country in the interest of the traders and particularly the consumers.

He said that the State Government imposing toll tax at Lakhanpur on trucks carrying goods into the State had led to double taxation which overtly violated the very principle of one nation, one tax which formed the very foundation of GST. Asserting that the extra charge made goods costlier, he sought immediate closure of the Lakhanpur Toll Plaza in the interest of the common masses.

Mahajan appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Mailk to take aforesaid matter seriously and asked concerned departmemnt to stop toll tax on all items at Lakhanpur Toll Plaza.