SRS pitches for Ram Temple in Ayodhya ahead of 2019 polls

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena (SRS) has sought mass participation in Virat Sant Sammelan at Parade Ground Jammu on December 16 where religious preachers and intellectuals from across country are participating to garner maximum support for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Shri Ram Sena J&K State President Rajiv Mahajan appealed to Jammuites to participate in Virat Sant Sammelan to convince government to bring ordinance to pave way for construction of grand Ram Temple at Ayothya to fulfil the long cherished demands of crores of devotees of Lord Rama.

Raising the pitch for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mahajan said that those in power should remember their promise of building a Ram temple at the Ayodhya.

“They should listen to people and fulfil the demand of a construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They are aware of the sentiments. We are not begging for it. We are expressing our emotions. The country wants Ram Rajya,” said Mahajan.

We have a very clear demand and we do not want to compromise on it. Union government should take constructive steps to pass a bill in Parliament for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

“Ram Rajya means that governance will be responsive to the demands of the people. The government has to respect the wishes of the people because it is the responsibility of the present government,” said Mahajan.

We want to put pressure on the Union government and all other political parties should come forward and support the demand for a Ram temple.

People have waited for it for more than 25 years and now they are not ready to wait any longer. The government should understand the sentiments of the devotees of Lord Ram, added Mahajan. Ram Temple is not a political issue and it should not be seen as an issue raised by one political party.

Mahajan said any initiative taken by the Muslim community for the early construction of the temple will bring harmony between the majority and minority communities.