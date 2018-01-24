SRS demands ban on release of controversial film ‘Padmavat’ in J&K

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Shri Ram Sena, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday threatened the theatre owners of dire consequences if controversial film Padmavat was released on January 25 in Jammu and Kashmir State.

Addressing reporters, State President Shri Ram Sena, Rajiv Mahajan warned not to release the movie or if does get it released cinema owners and State Government will be responsible for the consequences.

He alleged that the history of the Rajput community was distorted by the film producer to malign the image the Rajputs.

“We want a total ban on the film. Just like Gujarat and some other states, we want the Centre and State Government to stop its release in the Jammu and Kashmir State as well,” Rajiv Mahajan said.