SRS demands action against miscreants sharing provocative on social media

JAMMU: Advocating stern action against miscreants responsible for uploading inciting and provocative posts or messages on social networking sites, State President, Shri Ram Sena, Rajiv Mahajan on Saturday said that anyone speaking ill regarding our brave and highly professional forces do not deserve any leniency. The SRS leader further warned all miscreants to refrain themselves from uploading controversial and anti-national posts especially against security forces on social networking sites.

In a statement issued here, Rajiv Mahajan said that Kashmiri students, studying outside the State, should not be attacked or harassed but all those who are deliberately uploading inciting and provocative posts must be dealt with iron hands.

Mahajan further said that Omar and Mehbooba demanded security of Kashmiri students and Kashmiri people working outside the State but did not utter a single word against those, who are brazenly spreading venom on social networking sites, to incite nationalist people.

Maintaining that law is same for all, Mahajan said that anybody responsible for doing wrong or challenging integrity and sovereignty of the country must be punished as per law and politicians should not come to their rescue.