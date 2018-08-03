SRO on removal of pay anomalies issued

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Following the decision of the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor N N Vohra, regarding removal of Pay Anomalies, J&K Government on Thursday issued formal orders for revision of the pay scales of the Clerical Cadre in the State. “In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Section-124 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor is pleased to direct that suitable amendments in the relevant Recruitment Rules shall be made by the concerned Departments to give effect to the up-gradation of Pay Levels of Clerical Cadre posts with effect from 01-05-2018,” said SRO-333 issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary here on Thursday evening.

According to the SRO, the pay level of Junior Assistants, Key Punch Operators (Planning, Monitoring & Development Department) and Assistant Compilers (J&K Funds Organization) has been upgraded from the existing Pay Level 2 (19900-63200) to Level 4 (25500-81100).

The pay level of Steno-Typists, Compilers (J&K Funds Organization, Senior Assistants and Jr Statistical Assistants has been upgraded from existing Pay Level 4 (25500-81100) to Level 5 (29200-92300).

Similarly, the pay level of Head Assistants, Statistical Assistants, Jr Scale Stenographers, Jr Legal Assistants and Senior Compilers (J&K Funds Organization) has been upgraded from Existing Pay Level 6 (35400-112400) to Level 6B (35600-112800).

According to the SRO, the pay in the upgraded Pay Level shall be fixed in terms of sub-rule (2) of Rule-7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Revised) Pay Rules, 2018.

It said in respect of the posts of Junior Assistants/Senior Assistants, incentive equal to two increments at the time of passing of Secretariat Assistant Examination shall not be admissible in the upgraded Pay Levels with effect from 01-05-2018.

It further said that the cases already settled in this regard shall not be re-opened.