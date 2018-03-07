SRO-202 to be re-examined: Drabu

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Finance, Dr Haseeb A Drabu on Tuesday said the Government will reexamine the concerns regarding SRO-202 and define a roadmap soon to resolve employees’ issues and ensure their assured career progression and financial benefits.

The Minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of employees appointed under SRO-202, who called on him here this afternoon.

The delegation had called on the Finance Minister as a follow up to a recent statement made by the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti regarding SRO-202 employees.

The Finance Minister assured them that their issues will be taken up and a roadmap would be defined soon for redressing their grievances.