SRO-202 to be re-examined: Drabu

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Minister for Finance, Dr Haseeb A Drabu on Tuesday said the Government will reexamine the concerns regarding SRO-202 and define a roadmap soon to resolve employees’ issues and ensure their assured career progression and financial benefits.
The Minister said this during a meeting with a delegation of employees appointed under SRO-202, who called on him here this afternoon.
The delegation had called on the Finance Minister as a follow up to a recent statement made by the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti regarding SRO-202 employees.
The Finance Minister assured them that their issues will be taken up and a roadmap would be defined soon for redressing their grievances.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Veteran actor Shammi dies at 89
Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi remembered at Oscars
Natrang presents play ‘Tauba-Tauba’
Astrology: Weekly predictions 04TH– 10TH MARCH 2018
Teaser of Rajinikanth’s movie ‘Kaala’ released
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper