SRO-202 appointees moved to new framework: Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant move, the government on Friday decided to move the appointees under SRO-202 to a new framework as also to extend the benefits of pay revision under 7th Pay Commission to all such employees right from January 1, 2016.

“The new framework will be worked by the General Administration Department in consultation with Finance Department. So far as pay part is concerned Finance Department has already issued necessary clarifications today” Minister for Finance, Education, Labour and Employment syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari told reporters at a press conference here.

Rolling out series of decisions taken at a high level meeting held under his chairmanship, the Minister said the move has come in view of constant demand of stakeholders and public at large adding that with the extending of benefit of pay revision there will be a considerable hike in the pay drawn by these employees.

Asserting that the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti was keen to address such issues, the Minister cited that with the extension of pay revision benefits, a Lecturer who was getting Rs 20100 will now get Rs 52000 monthly salary, while Junior Engineer, getting Rs 13500 will be entitled to Rs 35400 and a teacher getting Rs 8300 to Rs 11170 will get Rs 29200 per month.

Revealing benefits extended to other officials, the Minister said that under assured career progression, the J&K Engineering Gazetted Service will be granted Time Bound Scheme at par with doctors with effect from Ist April, 2018.

“Orders in this regard shall be issued after Cabinet approval immediately after the Darbar Move at Srinagar” he said adding the government would also provide employers share in NPS on arrears as well.

Giving further details, the Minister said that as per the commitment made, revenue Infrastructure Development Fund would be put in place with initial corpus of Rs 10 crores. He said the funds will be provided to take care of infrastructure needs of Revenue Department.

The Minister also announced that the exercise for pay/pension revision of university employees has been initiated and necessary orders shall be issued immediately after opening of civil secretariat at Srinagar.

Regarding the issue of pay anomaly of clerical cadre, he said that the meeting decided that the High Level Committee already constituted under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary will convene a meeting immediately after opening of offices at Srinagar to address the issue.

Meanwhile, the Minister appealed to the striking clerical cadre employees to call off their protest to avoid inconvenience to the general public.